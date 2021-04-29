Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPM. TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of EPM stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

