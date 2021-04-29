Exchange Income Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.35.

EIF stock opened at C$38.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.31%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.