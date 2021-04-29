Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a report released on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.35.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.46. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$19.21 and a twelve month high of C$41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 49.87.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.