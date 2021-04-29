Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Set at C$43.00 by National Bankshares

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) has been assigned a C$43.00 price target by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIF. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.35.

TSE EIF opened at C$38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.87. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$19.21 and a 52 week high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

