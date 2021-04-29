Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 397.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $217.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

