Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

HAE opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

