Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 149.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 79.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

