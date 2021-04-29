Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after buying an additional 300,748 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.