Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $163,000 in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000.

Shares of SEAH stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

