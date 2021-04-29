Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Yext by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist dropped their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 802,339 shares of company stock worth $14,117,285. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

