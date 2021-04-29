Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $923,000. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 382,845 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 85,524 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

