Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.
NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $11.12.
In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $923,000. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 382,845 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 85,524 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.