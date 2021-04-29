Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,380,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 237,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $77,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.90. 521,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,119,816. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

