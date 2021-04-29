Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Shares of FN stock opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

