Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.00 and its 200-day moving average is $276.32. The company has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.88.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

