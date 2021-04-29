Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

