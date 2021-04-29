Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.54

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 52844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,580 shares of company stock worth $213,125 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after buying an additional 743,918 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

