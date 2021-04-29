FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

NYSE FFG opened at $56.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.67 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Research analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFG. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

