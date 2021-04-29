FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,045.12

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,045.12 ($13.65) and traded as low as GBX 980 ($12.80). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,028 ($13.43), with a volume of 77,433 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,044.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,038.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. FDM Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

