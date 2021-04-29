Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $514.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,804. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $335.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $245.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

