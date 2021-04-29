Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $16.52 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 102,825 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.36. The firm has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.