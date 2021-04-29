Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,425 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $26,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,498 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 46.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.63. 99,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.