Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,411 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 244,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 470,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after buying an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.75. 38,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,791. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

