Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 143,778 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143,778 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up about 1.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $29,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,290. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $176.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average is $144.51. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

