Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,139 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,139 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

