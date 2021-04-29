FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 31st total of 519,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

