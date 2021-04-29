Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 6,700.0% in April

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 6,700.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $54.61 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.12 and its 200 day moving average is $459.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

