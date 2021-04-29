Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Cut by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,591 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.41.

