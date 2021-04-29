Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 84.9% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Amphenol stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

