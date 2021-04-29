Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 5,332 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 322.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in D.R. Horton by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,419 shares of company stock worth $1,201,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

