Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.71 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.84.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

