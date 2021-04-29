Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,575,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

