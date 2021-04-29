Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $119,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1,697.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

F traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,556,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,858,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

