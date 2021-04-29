Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cummins by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Cummins by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Cummins by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.68. 4,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.83. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

