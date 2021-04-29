Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.43. The stock had a trading volume of 148,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.15. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $392.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

