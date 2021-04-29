Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 76,563 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $233.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,464. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.47 and its 200 day moving average is $209.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

