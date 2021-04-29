Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

INMD stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.12. 6,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,983. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

