Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FIOGF opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fiore Gold from $2.55 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

