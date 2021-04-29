FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.01. 398,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,360. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

