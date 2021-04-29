First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First BanCorp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First BanCorp.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FBP. Citigroup upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,852 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $8,065,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,528,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

