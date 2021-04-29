First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. 94,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,908. First Busey has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

