First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.59 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $859.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $844.47 and a 200 day moving average of $657.07. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $303.18 and a twelve month high of $901.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

