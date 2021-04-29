First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,025. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCF. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

