First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,817. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

