First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Shares of THFF opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. First Financial has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $588.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.