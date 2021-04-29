First Foundation Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

First Foundation stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth $330,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in First Foundation by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.