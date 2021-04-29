First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 2,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

