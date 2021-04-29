First National Financial (TSE:FN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$53.00 to C$55.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. First National Financial traded as high as C$52.66 and last traded at C$52.54, with a volume of 19692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$51.58.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.67.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 6,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,414,985.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$50.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

