First National Financial (TSE:FN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$53.00 to C$55.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. First National Financial traded as high as C$52.66 and last traded at C$52.54, with a volume of 19692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$51.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.67.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

