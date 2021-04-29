First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

