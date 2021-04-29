FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has C$222.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FSV. Raymond James raised their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$209.88.

FirstService stock opened at C$207.17 on Wednesday. FirstService has a one year low of C$106.90 and a one year high of C$219.97. The stock has a market cap of C$9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$195.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$182.73.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,261,000.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

